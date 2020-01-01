Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Available Wednesday
Dotson (back) is available to play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
Dotson was considered questionable after missing Monday's practice due to the back issue, but he's ready to play versus Portland. The 25-year-old has seen a bit more run over the last six games, averaging 7.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 22.5 minutes.
