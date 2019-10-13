Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Back at practice
Dotson (shoulder) went through a full practice Sunday.
This is an encouraging development for the Knicks, who initially expected that Dotson would be sidelined for the entire preseason. Dotson was able to put in a full practice Sunday, which bodes well for his chances to play Wednesday against Atlanta.
