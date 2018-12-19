Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Cleared to play Wednesday
Dotson (shoulder) will be available to play Wednesday against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
It's unexpected positive news for the swingman, who was viewed as doubtful for the contest as of Tuesday. Dotson, who has missed the last three games with a bruised shoulder, apparently allayed any concerns the Knicks might have had about his health during the team's morning shootaround. Though he'll dress Wednesday, Dotson may not be pressed into a key rotation role right away with the Knicks set to have their full complement of wings available with the exception of Allonzo Trier (hamstring).
