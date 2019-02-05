Dotson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pistons, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Dotson has started the past two games for the Knicks, totaling 27 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 58 minutes. However, coach David FIzdale will opt to start the veteran Wesley Matthews on Tuesday, which is a trend that may continue for the foreseeable future.

