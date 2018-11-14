Dotson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Thunder while Kevin Knox draws the start, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

With rookie Kevin Knox returning from his sprained ankle, Dotson will resume his expected bench role. Dotson has played well, however, and still may be able to reach close to the 29.0 minutes per game he's seen this year. In that time, he's averaged 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 44.4 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep.