Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Contributes off the bench again
Dotson produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 117-91 loss to the 76ers.
Dotson was one of few bright spots for the Knicks, scoring 16 points off the bench in the loss. After falling out of the rotation completely, Dotson has now produced back-to-back solid performances. Whether he stays in the rotation is anybody's guess, but given the current play of Kevin Knox, there is every chance he remains there, at least for the short term.
