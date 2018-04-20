Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Decent contributor for Knicks
Dotson managed 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 44 games with New York in 2017-18.
Dotson was an average contributor at best before he exploded for a career high 30 points and 11 rebounds against Miami on Apr. 6. On the final day of the regular season, the 23-year-old added his second career double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds as well. Dotson will enter the second year of his three-year contract with the Knicks next season.
