Dotson managed 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 44 games with New York in 2017-18.

Dotson was an average contributor at best before he exploded for a career high 30 points and 11 rebounds against Miami on Apr. 6. On the final day of the regular season, the 23-year-old added his second career double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds as well. Dotson will enter the second year of his three-year contract with the Knicks next season.