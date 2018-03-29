Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Didn't see the court during Wednesday's loss
Dotson did not see the floor during Wednesday's 118-101 loss to the 76ers.
Dotson was listed as available after testing out his foot (which kept him out for three games) in pre-game warmups. However, he did not end up seeing the court. It's possible that the Knicks were simply playing it safe with Dotson, but it doesn't inspire a ton of confidence in terms of trusting him in fantasy. With that being said, Dotson and the rest of the younger players should have a good chance to earn some playing time over the final six games.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Goes through shootaround, still questionable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Out again Monday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Assigned to G-League•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.