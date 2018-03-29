Dotson did not see the floor during Wednesday's 118-101 loss to the 76ers.

Dotson was listed as available after testing out his foot (which kept him out for three games) in pre-game warmups. However, he did not end up seeing the court. It's possible that the Knicks were simply playing it safe with Dotson, but it doesn't inspire a ton of confidence in terms of trusting him in fantasy. With that being said, Dotson and the rest of the younger players should have a good chance to earn some playing time over the final six games.