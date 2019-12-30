Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Doesn't practice Monday
Dotson was held out of Monday's practice due to a sore lower back.
Dotson, who averaged 26.0 minutes across three games last week, is a bit banged up, though it's unclear how severe the back issue is. He'll have two days to recover ahead of Wednesday's tilt with Portland but can tentatively be considered questionable.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores 11 in 17 minutes•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Inefficient shooting performance•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Absent from injury report•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Might play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Questionable to return•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...