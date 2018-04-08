Dotson collected 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and two assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 115-102 loss to the Bucks.

After posting a monster double-double last time out, Dotson cooled a little bit, but he still played a solid 30 minutes Saturday night. He was less aggressive on the offensive end in the contest, taking just eight shots as opposed to 21 the night before. The three steals shows that he is putting in effort on both ends, which could earn him similar minutes as the Knicks close out the season.