Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Expected to play Saturday
Dotson (finger) "should be fine" for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
After dislocating his finger during Thursday's game, Dotson was at Friday's practice. A confirmation on his availability may arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround. In the 12 games prior to suffering the injury, Dotson was averaging 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.7 minutes.
