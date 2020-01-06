Dotson (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Knicks' 135-132 loss to the Clippers.

Dotson hasn't left the bench in either of the Knicks' past two games, with interim coach Mike Miller instead handing his spot in the rotation to Reggie Bullock. The third-year wing may struggle to find meaningful minutes in New York until the 10-26 Knicks part ways with or otherwise limit some of their veterans ahead of February's trade deadline.