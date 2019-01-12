Dotson dialed up 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.

Dotson matched his career high in assists while reaching double figures in scoring for the 19th time through 33 appearances this season. The 24-year-old sophomore has improved his per-game numbers in every statistical category, more than doubling his scoring average. With that being said, Dotson is still best reserved for use in deeper leagues.

