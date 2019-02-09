Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Finishes in double figures
Dotson registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes Friday against Detroit.
Dotson had been held to just nine total points over his previous two matchups heading into Friday's clash, but he responded well from a pair of poor showings, knocking down 50.0 percent of his field goals. Despite taking a 120-103 loss on the night, Friday marked the second time in four games that Dotson has finished with 10 or more points, and he's also contributed on the boards over that span. After the Knicks traded away Tim Hardaway and bought out Wesley Matthews, it appears Dotson will remain in the starting lineup at shooting guard going forward.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: To start at shooting guard•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Plays 20 minutes in move to bench•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Paces team in loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores 14 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...