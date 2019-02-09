Dotson registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes Friday against Detroit.

Dotson had been held to just nine total points over his previous two matchups heading into Friday's clash, but he responded well from a pair of poor showings, knocking down 50.0 percent of his field goals. Despite taking a 120-103 loss on the night, Friday marked the second time in four games that Dotson has finished with 10 or more points, and he's also contributed on the boards over that span. After the Knicks traded away Tim Hardaway and bought out Wesley Matthews, it appears Dotson will remain in the starting lineup at shooting guard going forward.