Dotson (foot) took part in the Knicks' morning shootaround Wednesday, but remains questionable for the team's game later in the evening against the 76ers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

The rookie has missed the Knicks' last three games on account of the sprained right foot, but his activity Wednesday morning suggests he's likely approaching full health. If Dotson is available Wednesday, head coach Jeff Hornacek probably wouldn't ask him to play anything more than spot minutes on the wing. Dotson hasn't exceeded 18 minutes in any of the Knicks' games since Dec. 4.