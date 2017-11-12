Dotson was assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Look for Dotson to rejoin the NBA team Monday in New York, when the Knicks host the Cavaliers. The rookie second-round pick may have earned himself a more permanent spot in the rotation following the best showing of his young career in Saturday's win over the Kings, during which he poured in 14 points in 14 minutes.

