Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Heads to G League
Dotson was assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Look for Dotson to rejoin the NBA team Monday in New York, when the Knicks host the Cavaliers. The rookie second-round pick may have earned himself a more permanent spot in the rotation following the best showing of his young career in Saturday's win over the Kings, during which he poured in 14 points in 14 minutes.
