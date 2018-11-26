Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Healthy scratch during Sunday's win
Dotson received a DNP-Coach's Decision during Sunday's 103-98 win over the Grizzlies.
Dotson has been a healthy scratch for each of the last four games. Dotson earned 18.7 minutes per game during Kevin Knox's first three games back in the lineup, but the 24-year-old sophomore has been dropped from the regular rotation of late, while even Knox saw just seven minutes in this one. Unless or until Dotson rejoins the fold, he can safely be avoided across all formats.
