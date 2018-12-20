Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Hits double figures in return
Dotson (shoulder) played 22 minutes off the bench and tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and one rebound Wednesday in the Knicks' 131-109 loss to the 76ers.
After missing the previous three games, Dotson immediately re-entered the rotation and reached double digits in the scoring column for the seventh time in his last nine appearances. The second-year swingman should hold a stable role off the bench moving forward now that his health isn't a concern, but Dotson's fantasy production almost entirely hinges on his ability to score. On off shooting nights, Dotson doesn't bring much else to the table, as his season averages of 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks illustrate.
