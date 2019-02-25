Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Hits eight triples Sunday
Dotson produced 27 points (9-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 victory over the Spurs.
Dotson stayed hot Sunday, coming away with a career-high eight three-pointers in the Knicks victory over the Spurs. He has now scored in double-digits in four straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in three of those. The Knicks rotations are highly unpredictable meaning Dotson could drop off as soon as his shot begins to cool down. For right now, however, he is worth a look as a points and three's streamer in standard formats.
