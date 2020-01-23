Dotson collected 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds and a block in 27 minutes during the Knicks' 100-92 Wednesday night loss to the Lakers.

Dotson has put together two consecutive solid showings, with Wednesday's five made threes representing a season-best. It may be worth monitoring to see if he becomes more of a fixture in the Knicks' offense. However, the looming return of Dennis Smith Jr. will add another wrinkle to the Knicks backcourt.