Dotson finished with five points (2-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes Thursday in the Knicks' 128-100 loss to the Celtics.

Dotson became a popular waiver-wire pickup after scoring no fewer than 16 points in each of his previous four contests, but that production never seemed likely to last much longer after it came on the back of 62.5 percent shooting from the field and 65 percent shooting from three-point range. The other shoe finally dropped for Dotson on Thursday, but the second-year player can at least be expected to offer average-to-slightly-above-average efficiency moving forward. Over 20 outings this season, Dotson maintains a 45.6 percent mark from the field and 37.5 mark from distance, both of which look relatively sustainable.