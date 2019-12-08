Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Inefficient shooting performance
Dotson totaled 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to the Pacers.
Dotson was able to give it a go despite dislocating his left pinky finger in Thursday's matchup versus the Nuggets. However, Dotson finished with more field-goal attempts than points while failing to make an impact in other areas. Still, he has reached double figures in four of the last five games, and Dotson will look to keep it rolling during Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
