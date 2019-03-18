Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Keeps rolling against Lakers
Dotson scored 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and an assist in 41 minutes during Sunday's 124-123 win over the Lakers.
The second-year guard is hot right now, scoring at least 20 points in three of the last four games while averaging 22.5 points, 5.0 boards, 3.5 three-pointers, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch. Dotson's starting role and ability to fill up the basket from long range makes him worth considering for fantasy GMs in need of last-minute reinforcements in the backcourt.
