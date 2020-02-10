Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Left out of rotation
Dotson (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime loss to the Hawks.
Dotson was available for the second straight game despite dealing with an illness only to end up remaining on the bench. Given that Maurice Harkless (illness) still hasn't made his Knicks debut, it's hard to envision Dotson earning that many minutes going forward.
