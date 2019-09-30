Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Likely out for preseason
Dotson (shoulder) is expected to miss the entire preseason, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Dotson is still working back from shoulder surgery in May, but the hope is that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. Once healthy, Dotson may face an uphill battle for minutes after the Knicks added considerable wing depth in free agency and the draft.
