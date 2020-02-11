Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Likely to play Wednesday
Dotson (illness) is now probable for Wednesday's matchup against Washington.
Dotson hasn't seen the floor over the past three games while dealing with an illness, but that will likely change Wednesday. Dotson is currently averaging 6.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 44 games played with New York this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...