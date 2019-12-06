Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Might play Saturday
Dotson (finger) might play Saturday against the Pacers, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
After dislocating his finger during Thursday's game, Dotson was at Friday's practice. More information on his availability may arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.
