Knicks' Damyean Dotson: On the mark from distance
Dotson generated 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 113-105 win over the Bulls.
Dotson has settled in as a deadly three-point specialist for New York since the All-Star break, converting on 38.6 percent of his attempts from distance for 2.7 triples per game. He shouldn't be expected to turn in rebound and assist totals on this level over the Knicks' final five games, but with his playing time seemingly secure, Dotson profiles as a strong scoring and three-point streamer.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores 18 in loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Keeps rolling against Lakers•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Pours in 18 points Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores game-high 26 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Hits eight triples Sunday•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...