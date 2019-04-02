Dotson generated 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 113-105 win over the Bulls.

Dotson has settled in as a deadly three-point specialist for New York since the All-Star break, converting on 38.6 percent of his attempts from distance for 2.7 triples per game. He shouldn't be expected to turn in rebound and assist totals on this level over the Knicks' final five games, but with his playing time seemingly secure, Dotson profiles as a strong scoring and three-point streamer.