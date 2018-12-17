Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Out again Monday
Dotson (shoulder) has been ruled out Monday against the Suns, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Dotson is still nursing a bruised shoulder, so he'll remain sidelined for a third straight game. Look for Courtney Lee to continue to see extended run in his absence, while Dotson will set his sights on potentially returning for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
