Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Out again Monday
Dotson (foot) will remain out for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Dotson continues to nurse a sprained right foot, which will keep him sidelined a second straight game. With the Knicks having already been eliminated from the playoffs, they likely won't rush him back and he can also be considered questionable ahead of Wednesday's tilt with the 76ers. Look for his status to be updated again at some point in the next 48 hours.
