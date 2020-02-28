Dotson (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Knicks' 115-106 loss to the 76ers.

For the second time in as many days, Dotson failed to leave the bench while ceding his spot in the rotation to Allonzo Trier. Dotson may get another look on the second unit if interim coach Mike Miller decides to phase out Trier or veterans Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock, but he won't receive the minutes he needs to be relevant outside of the deepest of leagues.