Dotson scored a season-high 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding six rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 113-99 loss to the Celtics.

Forced into the starting lineup following the trade of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to Dallas, Dotson was one of only two Knicks to score more than 10 points on the night. Once Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews and integrated into the team's backcourt rotation, Dotson's minutes and production should return to their usual levels.