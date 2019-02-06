Dotson contributed four points (1-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes Tuesday in the Knicks' 105-92 loss to the Pistons.

Despite moving back to the bench after a two-game run as starter, Dotson received the exact same minutes total as he had in the Knicks' previous contest. The rebuilding club would presumably like to move some veterans ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, with the recently acquired Wesley Matthews included among that group. If Matthews is moved or bought out of his contract at some point and no other impact wings are added to the roster, Dotson could get a look in a more expanded role.