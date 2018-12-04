Dotson produced 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 110-107 loss to the Wizards.

Dotson continues to score at a great clip off the bench since being removed from the rotation for four games. Besides his scoring, he showed Monday night that he can grab rebounds in limited action, which should only help his case to continue receiving minutes going forward.