Dotson finished with 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 loss to the Pacers.

Dotson continues to showcase his scoring ability with Knicks and has now found himself playing consistently over 30 minutes each night. His four threes on Tuesday night provided just a glimpse of what he can do on the offensive end, but he also contributes a fair amount on the boards for a guard.