Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Probable Saturday
Dotson (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Dotson missed Thursday's win over the Magic with an illness, but he'll likely return as soon as Saturday. Over the past nine games, he's averaging 10.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 22.9 minutes.
