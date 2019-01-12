Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Probable with calf injury
Dotson is probable for Sunday's matchup against the 76ers due to a left calf injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Dotson emerged from Friday's game against the Pacers with a calf injury, though he still managed to drop 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes. It would be unexpected if he misses Sunday's tilt.
