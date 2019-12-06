Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Questionable to return
Dotson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Nuggets after suffering a dislocated left pinky finger.
Dotson's X-rays came back negative, though it's unclear at this time if he'll be allowed back into the contest. Allonzo Trier could see more playing time if Dotson can't return.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Season-high 15 points•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores season-high 11 points•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Still seeing limited playing time•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Back at practice•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Likely out for preseason•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.