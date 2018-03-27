Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Questionable Wednesday
Dotson (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Dotson has missed three straight contests while dealing with a sprained right foot, though may be able to make a return Wednesday. Look for more information following the team's morning shootaround.
