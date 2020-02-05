Dotson (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando, Ian Begley of SNy reports.

Several Knicks are currently battling injuries, but there's hope Dotson will be able to fight through and play Thursday night. Dotson has been a regular in the rotation for most of the season, though he's not fantasy-relevant in standard-sized leagues. Over his last eight games, Dotson is averaging 11.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.