The Knicks recalled Dotson from the Steve Popper of The Bergen Record on Saturday.

The Knicks waived veteran guard Ramon Sessions on Saturday, which resulted in Dotson being called up in a corresponding move. The rookie shooting guard has played in 20 games with the team this season, but has not seen significant minutes since early December. He figures to remain outside of the rotation for the foreseeable future.

