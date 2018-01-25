Dotson was recalled from the G-League on Thursday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Dotson has now played in 11 games at the G-League level, averaging 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 35.1 minutes. He'll be recalled back up to the Knicks and should be available for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, though he hasn't seen the court since Jan. 3 and his not part of the regular rotation.