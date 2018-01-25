Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Recalled from G-League
Dotson was recalled from the G-League on Thursday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Dotson has now played in 11 games at the G-League level, averaging 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 35.1 minutes. He'll be recalled back up to the Knicks and should be available for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, though he hasn't seen the court since Jan. 3 and his not part of the regular rotation.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Assigned to G-League•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Sent to G-League•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Grabs career-high seven boards in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Will enter starting five Sunday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.