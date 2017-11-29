Dotson was recalled from the G-League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Dotson has appeared in 12 NBA games this season, averaging 6.8 minutes and posting 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds. He's seen extended run in three G-League appearances, however, posting 16.7 points and 8.0 rebounds across 37.3 minutes per contest.