Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Returns from G League
The Knicks recalled Dotson from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
The Knicks' decision to bring Dotson back one day after assigning him to the G League suggests that the team may be fearing an absence from starting wing Tim Hardaway (foot), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers. Courtney Lee and Doug McDermott would be the primary beneficiaries if Hardaway is indeed held out Monday, but Dotson could be called upon for some spot minutes off the bench.
