Dotson scored 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and provided a rebound and a steal in 23 minutes Tuesday against the Pistons.

Dotson returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past four games. Dotson had a nice early-season run in which he scored in double-digits for nine straight games with rookie Kevin Knox out with an injury, although Dotson's court-time has seen a dip since Knox returned. The second-year pro is clearly a talented scorer, and with Knox struggling to find consistently on the offensive end, Dotson may be in line for a larger role going forward. That said, until he is able to find consistent minutes, Dotson can be avoided in all formats.