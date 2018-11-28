Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Returns to rotation
Dotson scored 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and provided a rebound and a steal in 23 minutes Tuesday against the Pistons.
Dotson rejoined the rotation after failing to get off the bench in any of the past four games. The second-year swingman had a nice early-season run in which he scored in double digits for nine straight games, but his court time has dipped since Kevin Knox returned from injury. Dotson has been an efficient scorer and above-average rebounder when given meaningful run, and with Knox struggling to find success in his rookie campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise if coach David Fizdale kept Dotson in the rotation going forward. That said, until he settles into a 20-plus-minute role on a consistent basis, Dotson can probably be avoided in most settings.
