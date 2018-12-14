Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Ruled out Friday
Dotson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Dotson popped up on the injury report for Friday's game after suffering a shoulder bruise in Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers. It's unclear how severe it is at this time, so consider Dotson day-to-day for now. In his absence, Cortney Lee should be in line for additional minutes off the bench.
