Dotson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Dotson popped up on the injury report for Friday's game after suffering a shoulder bruise in Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers. It's unclear how severe it is at this time, so consider Dotson day-to-day for now. In his absence, Cortney Lee should be in line for additional minutes off the bench.