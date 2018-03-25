Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Ruled out Sunday
Dotson is dealing with a sprained right foot and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Dotson appears to have suffered the injury while playing for the Knicks' G-League affiliate. The degree of the sprain isn't yet known, but there's a chance he sits out multiple games considering the Knicks are heading into a back-to-back set. Dotson has logged single-digit minutes in six of the last seven games that he was available for at the NBA level, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the rotation.
