Dotson had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in six minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Wizards.

Dotson rejoined the rotation following a three-game absence with an illness, but 11 Knicks saw more minutes. He reached double figures in scoring in four of his last six showings in January. However, unless Dotson starts earning 20-plus minutes per game after the All-Star break he's best left on waivers in most leagues.