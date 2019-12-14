Dotson had 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three boards, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes of a 103-101 win against Sacramento on Friday.

Dotson rebounded from a tough outing against Golden State to record one of his more efficient lines of the season. Dotson was +17 in 17 minutes as the bench played a key role in helping the Knicks to their first back-to-back wins of the season. New York plays Denver on Sunday.