Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores 11 in 17 minutes
Dotson had 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three boards, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes of a 103-101 win against Sacramento on Friday.
Dotson rebounded from a tough outing against Golden State to record one of his more efficient lines of the season. Dotson was +17 in 17 minutes as the bench played a key role in helping the Knicks to their first back-to-back wins of the season. New York plays Denver on Sunday.
